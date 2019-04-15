Wednesday, 17 April 2019

Recreation area could be second town green

HENLEY Town Council is seeking legal advice about registering Freemans Meadow as a town green.

The council says this would secure the future of the land off Fair Mile as it would prevent development. 

However, it wants to know whether or not enhancements such as new goal posts, tennis courts or public toilets could be challenged by local residents and lead to criminal or civil prosecution.  The decision to consult solicitors was made at a meeting of the finance, strategy and management committee. The council is prepared to pay about £1,000 for the advice.

Committee chairwoman Jane Smewing said: “The orginal recommendations were that we would have advice from two independent solicitors. Does the town clerk have a view on this?” Clerk Janet Wheeler said: “Personally I think it would be good going with the legal advice.”

Councillors Julian Brookes, Stefan Gawrysiak and Will Hamilton agreed.

Freemans Meadow has been owned by the council since 1955 and is used regularly by residents and dog walkers. 

The council successfully applied to have Gillotts Corner Field, off Greys Road, made a town green in 2009.

