School in head hunt

THE headteacher of Badgemore Primary School in Henley is to leave after two years.

Marion Arnold joined the school in September 2017 from Trinity Primary School in Vicarage Road, where she was assistant head.

Her job is now being advertised with a start date of September, the beginning of the new school year.

Mrs Arnold, who lives with her husband Richard in Braybrook Road, Wargrave, used to work in business and advertising but gave up working when her first child Jenny was born in 1991.

The mother-of-three retrained as a teacher in 2000 and worked at Cookham Dean Primary School for almost four years, then moved to Robert Piggott Junior School in Wargrave, where she stayed for about a decade before moving to Trinity.

Mrs Arnold replaced Jacky Steele, who moved to a school in Reading.

During her three years at Badgemore, Ms Steele introduced a new uniform and logo and oversaw a multi-million pound extension.

The school’s Ofsted rating improved from “requires improvement” to “good”.

Mrs Arnold did not respond to requests for comment.