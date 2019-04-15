Burst pipe leaves homes without water

FOURTEEN homes in Henley were without water for more than five hours due to a burst pipe.

Water was gushing out of a drain in Makins Road at about 8pm yesterday (Sunday) close to the roundabout by Wootton Road.

The area quickly began to flood and water flowed down the road and into the neighbouring Lovell Close.

Residents reported the leak to Thames Water, saying that the water was “muddy” in colour but engineers found that a four-inch diameter clean water pipe had ruptured.

The company has said that the water may have looked muddy as it picked up sediment as it came through the ground.

The water was turned off between 10pm and 3.30am while repairs were carried out and the work was complete by 4am.

A Thames Water spokeswoman said: “We’re sorry to anyone inconvenienced by the burst, which we were able to fix overnight with minimal disruption to water supplies and no impact on traffic.”