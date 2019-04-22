Runners line up for London Marathon

A WOMAN from Henley is to run her fourth London Marathon and hopes to set her fastest time yet.

Kelly Hargreaves took part in 2013, 2014 and last year, when she set her current record of five hours and six minutes.

Now the 52-year-old hairdresser hopes to break the five-hour barrier when she takes on the 26.2-mile challenge next Sunday (April 28).

Mrs Hargreaves, who lives in Newtown Gardens with her husband Ian and daughter Millie, 18, is running for MACS, a charity supporting children born with under-developed eyes or none at all. She hopes to raise £1,500.

Mrs Hargraves said: “This is meant to be my final one but I say that every time so who knows?

“I’ve had a running regime going since the last one but I certainly wasn’t marathon-ready until I started pushing myself harder again. It has been fun training because we live in such a beautiful part of the country.

“I’ve just completed my longest run of 22 miles and I’m now tapering my training back down so that I’m not exhausted on the day. So far it has gone well and with no injuries.

“I’m not fast and my main goal will be to get round without stopping. It would be nice to do it in under five hours but it’s all dependent on the weather — last year was very hot so my chances were slim. I’m feeling a bit nervous but I know the training is the hardest part. All you really have to do on the day is show up.”

To sponsor her, visit uk.virgin

moneygiving.com/kellyhargreaves1

Charlotte Stanton, a former pupil of the Oratory Preparatory School in Goring Heath and Queen Anne’s School in Caversham, will be taking part in the marathon for the first time.

The 19-year-old, who studies sport, coaching and physical education at Oxford Brookes University, hopes to finish in under four hours.

She has previously run the Reading and Oxford half marathons and has been training by running three times a week.

Charlotte, who lives in North Stoke with her parents Andrew and Angela and brother Harry, 21, said: “It was very emotional when I got my place as I’d always dreamed of running the marathon before I was 20. I knew there was competition for places and didn’t think I’d get one. I’m feeling nervous because it’s going to be tough but also excited.

“Training has gone well so far and I haven’t had any injuries so it’s all looking good.

“Dad has been giving me advice and I go running with him whenever I come home from university. It’s really nice because he got me into it in the first place.”

She hopes to raise £2,000 for Children with Cancer UK. To sponsor her, visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/CharlotteStanton4

David Dibben is to run his second ever marathon just a year after winning his first.

The 70-year-old, of Winterberry Way, Caversham, took up running seriously after retiring as a sub-editor on the Daily Mirror in 2010 and joined the Reading Roadrunners along with his wife Jill, who is now the treasurer.

Mr Dibben won the 55- to 69-year-old age group at the Brighton Marathon last year with a time of three hours and 43 minutes.

This qualified him for the Age Group Masters Invitation Challenge in Chester against a team from the “Celtic nations” of Ireland, Scotland, Brittany, Wales, Cornwall and the Isle of Man in October but he couldn’t take part due to injury.

His Brighton win also qualified him for this year’s London Marathon and he has recovered enough to run.

He has trained by running regularly and competing in smaller events like the Wokingham 10km and the Dorney Lake winter half-marathon. He says he would be pleased to beat his previous time by even a small margin but isn’t expecting to do so.

Mr Dibben said: “I’m not as fit as last year so I’m not confident that I’ll do particularly well, although I’m glad to be taking part and will give it my best shot.

“Even if this goes well, I’ll be pretty surprised to come within even five minutes of my previous time. I’d be over the moon if I beat it.

“I’ve always tried to keep fit but didn’t realise that I had any chance of doing well in my age group. There are a lot of incredible runners in my age group and compared to them I’m just making up the numbers.”

Also taking part is Edward Andrews, son of Harpsden parish councillor Hilary Andrews.

Edwards, 21, who is currently studying history at the University of Edinburgh, is running his first marathon, although he recently completed the Coventry half marathon with his father Charles and brother Alex.

He will be raising funds for the Teapot Trust, a charity providing art therapy in hospitals and hospices for children suffering chronic conditions. It was launched by a family friend.

Mr Andrews said: “Training has been tougher than I expected and I’m looking forward to getting it done. I know I can physically do it, it’s just the mental challenge that I’ll have to conquer.”

To support him, visit uk.virgin

moneygiving.com/edward-andrews-savmlmbonds3332019-157097

Simon Rumsby, assistant manager at the Crooked Billet pub-restaurant in Stoke Row, will also be running next Sunday.