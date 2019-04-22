Rowing coach wins champagne in Desing Day competition

A MAN who attended the Henley Design Day was awarded a bottle of Fortnum & Mason champagne.

Marks Banks, director of rowing and chief coach at Leander Club, won the prize in a game of “guess the house price” at the event in the town hall.

The game was organised by the estate agent Hamptons International in Hart Street, which sponsored the event, and the winner was drawn from a hat.

Mr Banks said: “I am absolutely delighted.”

Henley Design Day took place on Saturday, March 23 and was organised by town councillor Sarah Miller. More than 400 people attended to see architects and design experts showcase their work.

Left to right: Councillor Sarah Miller, Stefano De Gaspari (Hamptons International), Mark Banks and James Butler and Zoe Thomas (Hamptons International).