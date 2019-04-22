The charge towards clean cars

ELECTRIC vehicle charging points should be installed in the car park at Townlands Memorial Hospital in Henley, says a town councillor.

Lorraine Hillier made the suggestion at a meeting of the town council’s transport strategy group.

The group wants four new charging points in Greys Road car park, with two of them for use by the proposed car sharing club, followed by more in King’s Road car park where there are already two.

Councillor Hillier said the hospital car park, off York Road, could be used as well as it was rarely full.

The location of the points will be dependent on suitable access to a power source and prominence in order to promote the car club.

A suitable site might be by the public toilets or the pay machines in Greys Road car park.

The suggested locations will be considered by South Oxfordshire District Council, which is responsible for the town centre car parks.

The town council is also asking the district council for more than £43,000 towards measures to improve air quality in the town as well as contributing £110,000 itself.

These include four new cycle routes designed to encourage people to use a bike rather than their car for short journeys and 17 planters with plants that absorb air pollution.

The group is also proposing that the town council gives £1,000 towards the No Idling campaign which encourages drivers to switch off their engines when parked outside schools. The money would go towards publicity material.