Woman to hold charity dog walk in memory of father

A WOMAN is to hold a giant sponsored dog walk for charity in memory of her father.

Laura Poole, who runs a dog walking business, is inviting owners to join the 5km walk next Sunday (April 28) at the Sue Ryder hospice in Nettlebed, where her father Michael was cared for in the last two years of his life.

She hopes to raise £5,000 for the charity.

Miss Poole, 33, of Station Road, Henley, said: “I’d wanted to do a charity dog walk for some time having had my business Woofits Walkies for 10 years now. My dad had cancer and he passed away at the end of November.

“The Sue Ryder hospice cared for him in the last two years of his life and for the last six months he had end-of-life care at home.

“The Sue Ryder team and nurses came and cared for him and supported him and us and were brilliant. They were always there for us and in any way.

“It was really loving care, not just coming and doing what they had to do and then leaving. They went that extra mile. Sometimes Dad would go up to the Sue Ryder hospice and have respite so the family had a break.

“I decided I wanted to do this walk to give something back to Sue Ryder.”

Walkers and their pets should meet in the grounds of the hospice at 10am and the walk will begin at 10.30am. It will finish at the Nettlebed Club where there will be a raffle, an auction, pet stalls and a doggy photo booth as well as refreshments.

Miss Poole said: “It’s going to be a really fun family day out. It’s nice for the community and families to come together and raise money for such a great cause.”

The walk is sponsored by estate agent Bonds and businesses that have donated prizes for the auction and raffle include Heligroup, the Henley Pet Shop, NaughtyMuttNice, the Dog Portrait Artist, the Crooked Billet, Henley Practice, Nubodi Pilates, the Nettlebed Creamery, the Rising Sun, Natural Beauty and Spoon.

Tickets cost £10 (children under 16 go free). They are available from https://woofitswalk.eventbrite.co.uk