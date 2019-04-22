Banker’s pool death

A BANKER drowned in his own swimming pool.

Adrian Richard Hill was found face down in the water by his wife Belinda at their home in Badgemore, Henley, on March 29.

The 60-year-old was given CPR by paramedics at the scene before being taken to the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading, where he was pronounced dead.

At the opening of his inquest on Thursday last week, Oxfordshire Coroner’s Court heard the cause of death was drowning, pending the results of toxicology tests.

Mr Hill, a father of two, was a director of HFC bank before it was taken over by HSBC and had also held senior positions at British Credit Trust Holdings, Tesco Personal Finance Group and HSBC.

At the time of his death he was still a director for Garnet, based in Clapham.

He also founded the Keep Penrith Special campaign group, which is fighting proposals to build thousands of homes in that part of Cumbria.

The date for the full inquest has been set for August 7.