This profession is in my blood, says boat-builder

THE Freebody family have been building boats on the banks of the River Thames for hundreds of years.

It’s no surprise then that the current managing director of Peter Freebody & Co in Hurley says the profession is in his blood.

The business was started by his father, who died in 2010, but Richard Freebody can trace the family’s roots back to the 13th century when they worked on the middle Thames as boat-builders, bargemen, fishermen and ferrymen.

The business was initially based opposite Piper’s Island, near Caversham Bridge, and was known as Freebody’s Boat Yard.

Mr Freebody, 41, says: “We were ferrymen and fishermen and then we built our own boats and boats for other people and then pleasure boats. At one point we owned both sides of the river before there was a bridge at Caversham.”

The family would have also built barges to move commercial goods up and down the river, a more efficient form of transport than a horse and cart.

Mr Freebody says: “Boat-building as we know it here came about in the late 1890s. That’s when the railways connected London with these villages and towns.

“The boats we concentrate on today, the pretty hull shapes, really came about then. It was also when engines in the car world were small enough to then include in boats.”

Around this time more privately owned boats were being built for pleasure trips.

In the Thirties the family’s Caversham base was also popular as a lido for the people of Reading.

In 1933, Mr Freebody’s grandparents took over the family’s boatyard at Hurley from his great grandmother, Dorothy Freebody. The following year his father Peter was born.

In the Sixties, the Caversham site was sold and Peter established his own company at Mill Lane, Hurley.

After serving an apprenticeship building clinker dinghies downstream at Wootten’s Cookham yard, he returned to the family boatyard and began to shape it into the business it is today.

His son says: “Dad basically stuck to his guns and carried on building and restoring wooden boats.

“He would concentrate on the very pretty side of wooden boating and really was one of the only ones during the Sixties still building and restoring wooden boats.

“He had an awful lot of conviction and determination and certainly inspired me to carry on in his footsteps. With boat-building, it’s in the blood, it’s part of you.”

Mr Freebody, who lives on site with his wife Kirsty, and children Jessica, 11, Daisy, seven, and George, four, said his father wanted to keep the trade alive but at first had very little resources.

He dug a slipway by hand, installed machinery and started by carrying out boat renovations and restorations.

Mr Freebody says: “He started off primarily on his own literally out of a tent on the land. Then, with the help of friends who became employees, he put up the workshops and built the infrastructure of the boatyard.”

In the Sixties, boat designs and styles were changing as people embraced plywood and plastic and classic launches were falling out of favour. The tradition of wooden boat-building on the Thames was in decline.

“There was a kind of a shift change in people’s boating styles and the feeling was that fibreglass was coming into fashion,” says Mr Freebody. “Wooden boating was becoming less and less.

“Wooden boat-building is obviously a time-consuming trade. You have to dedicate your energy to learning the craft and that’s a lifelong learning experience.

“People often say that with wooden boat-building, you’re continuing to always learn and you never know everything.”

Despite their apparent declining appeal, his father stuck with wooden boats and began making a name for himself as demand gradually increased. He took on more staff as momentum built and his workshops filled up with restoration jobs.

“He went on to do some magnificent restorations of things such as the Windsor Belle, the Alaska and so and so on,” says his son.

He also began to build boats, beginning with wooden dinghies and then creating the slipper launches for which the company is now known, helped by the demise of Andrews, of Bourne End.

Richard began helping his father when he was a child.

He says: “I can remember being five or six and painting the bottoms of boats. I’ve also got memories of building models at his bench using his tools.”

When he left school at 16, he joined the family business and learned to build boats from both his father and Bob Budge, who worked for the company until he was in his eighties.

He built his first boat, a 25ft slipper launch, when he was about 17.

Mr Freebody says: “It’s lovely dealing with very natural materials and the effort is shown in the beauty of what you have built.

“I think that as time goes on, anything that’s handmade is held in higher regard because we live in a society of mass production.

“Everything here is handmade, with the exception of the modern technology.”

Mr Freebody says customers become almost like friends.

He explains: “You’re dealing with people’s pleasure time and often a boat becomes a family heirloom. They have had it built principally for them, often named after children or something personal.

“The other thing with wooden boats is they are timeless and as long as a boat is well cared for, there no reason it won’t be around in 100 years’ time.” As time went on, Mr Freebody began to get more involved in the administration side of the business.

He says: “Prior to my father passing away, I was dealing with the customers so I’d had a very strong grounding in that side of things to be able to continue.

“He was good at giving me free reign to employ my ideas while he was still here, which I think is very important in a family business.

“It’s very important to allow the younger generation to put their mark on the business.

“A key thing for me has been to improve our infrastructure at the boatyard, modernise where necessary and improve the efficiency of the workings of everything.

“Although we’re dealing with a very traditional product, it’s very important to incorporate, where possible, modern technology.”

Today the company employs 12 people and Mr Freebody is assisted by his sisters Melanie, who works in the office, Katie, one of the chief varnishers who is learning how to build boats, and Helen, who helps organise events.

It builds about two slipper launches a year as well as making saloon, open and steam launches, electric canoes and rowing boats to order.

Other requests from customers include heated seats, ice lockers, Bluetooth technology and, in one case, an integral dog bowl and upholstery to match the customer’s dog’s collar.

The company is also still involved in repair and restoration projects and marine engineering as well as general maintenance of wooden boats and storage.

Mr Freebody say: “It’s a lovely thing to be involved with. It’s part of who I am, who our family are, and it’s a way of life.”