Bluebells is back

A NEW day care service for elderly people and those with dementia will be officially launched in Henley on May 9.

Bluebells at the Christ Church Centre in Reading Road was revived by Mayor Glen Lambert after Age UK Oxfordshire said it could no longer afford to keep it going due to funding cuts.

The new service offers activities such as arts, crafts, quizzes and conversation as well as lunch. Sessions take place every Thursday from 10.30am to 3.30pm.