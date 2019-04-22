Monday, 22 April 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Bluebells is back

A NEW day care service for elderly people and those with dementia will be officially launched in Henley on May 9.

Bluebells at the Christ Church Centre in Reading Road was revived by Mayor Glen Lambert after Age UK Oxfordshire said it could no longer afford to keep it going due to funding cuts.

The new service offers activities such as arts, crafts, quizzes and conversation as well as lunch. Sessions take place every Thursday from 10.30am to 3.30pm.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33