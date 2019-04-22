Bluebells is back

Referendum on housing blueprint expected in July
A REFERENDUM on Goring’s neighbourhood plan ... [more]
Monday, 22 April 2019
A NEW day care service for elderly people and those with dementia will be officially launched in Henley on May 9.
Bluebells at the Christ Church Centre in Reading Road was revived by Mayor Glen Lambert after Age UK Oxfordshire said it could no longer afford to keep it going due to funding cuts.
The new service offers activities such as arts, crafts, quizzes and conversation as well as lunch. Sessions take place every Thursday from 10.30am to 3.30pm.
22 April 2019
More News:
Referendum on housing blueprint expected in July
A REFERENDUM on Goring’s neighbourhood plan ... [more]
Singer’s fans reject offer of party space
FANS of George Michael are to celebrate his life ... [more]
Teenager receives scouting’s highest possible award
A SCOUT from Wargrave has been received the ... [more]
Volunteers collect waste around village including bin!
ALMOST 70 people took part in a litter pick in ... [more]
POLL: Have your say