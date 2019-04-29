Monday, 29 April 2019

Meet the Candidates: David Thomas

David Thomas (Lib)

I AM a businessman, who has lived in Henley for 16 years, working in AI and developing technology to improve product recycling. My passion is preparing for the coming world through leading innovation to help our community flourish.

This statement is meant to be about policy but for me that misses the mark, given the reality of the district council. I prefer to address the issue of complacency.

There’s a quote attributed to Einstein, which he never actually said, regarding expectations being different when you repeat the same action. It comes to mind whenever there are elections for the district council.  We indulge ourselves in an exercise and talk about change and bettering our lives. That narrative has replayed itself regularly over recent years.

Think now of comfort, of not needing to do anything different.  What motivation is there to challenge, to step outside the straightforward, go beyond the easily achievable? There is none.

Many in our community feel their vote is wasted. If you are not a Tory voter then turning up to a polling station often feels like an act of hope.

Try Googling what the district council has achieved in the last 10 years. If you voted for a councillor who was elected, what did your vote get you?

