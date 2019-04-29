Monday, 29 April 2019

Meet the Candidates: Will Hamilton

Will Hamilton (Con)

I AM 49 and have lived in Henley for 22 years, eight as town councillor, serving as deputy mayor in 2016/17.

As a management consultant in marketing, I am standing for the district council to drive efficiency and effectiveness. I will speak with a strong and passionate voice on behalf of Henley’s residents.  

I am a firm believer in balancing low council tax with more community grants, improving  infrastructure and sporting facilities and putting an end to the town’s air quality and rubbish problems. This means offering good value for money for residents, while delivering first class council services.

There is nothing more important to me than having a strong and safe environment we can all rely on. I will work with Thames Valley Police to take a tough stance on crime and antisocial behaviour.

I believe it’s important to tackle planning matters and champion the local and neighbourhood plans to protect residents from inappropriate developments.

I care passionately about Henley and will do everything I can to support it. As a keen sportsman, golfer and amateur marathon runner, I will campaign to improve the sporting infrastructure across the town. 

