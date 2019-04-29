Meet the Candidates: Laurence Plant

Laurence Plant (Con)

BORN and bred in Henley, I attended Valley Road Primary School.

As a youngster, I loved playing rugby at Henley Rugby Club and found my love for rowing at Upper Thames Rowing Club at the age of 12.

I was elected in a by-election to Henley Town Council in June 2018 and have really enjoyed learning the ropes and getting stuck in.

With sport and fitness being one of my major passions,I helped with the 2018 Santa Fun Run, the planning of local cycle routes and the pre-application planning phase of the Henley lido project.

Four years ago I set up Henley Practice in Greys Road car park and it is now Henley’s largest multi-discipline sports injury clinic. Living and running a business in central Henley has made me passionate about two things above all else:

Firstly, ensuring that Henley retail and business thrives by increasing accessibility to the town through the use of initiatives such as free parking bays and larger long stay car parking on the periphery and better traffic management.

Secondly, affordable housing. Now is the time for hard change, to re-define “affordable” in Henley and ensure that locals aren’t priced out.