Meet the Candidates: Kellie Hinton

Kellie Hinton (HRG)

BORN and educated in Henley. Lives with partner and daughter in town centre. A recent former mayor with eight years’ town council experience and a national award for council achievements.

I am not interested in politics and, for this reason, I have never put myself forward to stand for the district council. However, having experienced being mayor, I have seen how important it is for us to have a strong voice at the district council.

I want someone on it fighting for the things that I, and other residents, believe in and sometimes if you want something done properly, you have to put yourself forward! I am therefore proud that HRG is supporting me as a candidate.

I am particularly interested in protecting, effectively managing, and upgrading our open and green spaces in and around Henley. We need to become more sustainable as a town and as a district for future generations, tackling issues such as litter and street cleaning too.

More needs to be done for our conservation and the district council needs to take responsibility for this. The town council works hard to pick up services dropped by authorities such as the district council. It’s about time the district started looking after Henley properly and, with my two HRG colleagues by my side, if elected, we will be the voice that Henley needs.