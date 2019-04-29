Meet the Candidates: Jackie Walker

Jackie Walker (Lab) North

I HAVE lived in Middle Assendon with my husband and son for almost 20 years. Our son has grown up here and has finished his local education, attending Trinity, Gillotts and The Henley College. Previously, I was a civil servant and training consultant.

I am now able to give more back to the community. Over the past year I have engaged with the town council, attending meetings, and have been co-opted on to the neighbourhood plan committee and the transport strategy group. I’m a member of Henley in Transition, looking into how councils can help tackle climate change.

It’s important to me that Henley’s green spaces are maintained and protected for us all and that Henley’s air quality, traffic and parking problems are tackled properly.

We must continue to support provision for youth like Nomad, other sports/community providers and schools, especially as we have lost the youth centre.

I would also like to look at the provision of housing for social rent in Henley as affordable housing is just not that affordable here.

The environment created in Henley must be good for residents, businesses and visitors alike.

My concerns over South Oxfordshire District Council’s Local Plan are the building of more houses than we need, the loss of green belt land and the environmental impact, plus the risk of an increase in traffic through Henley.