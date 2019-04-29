Meet the Candidates: Karan Takhar

Four ‘Wildcats’ win novice event at charity triathlon
Monday, 29 April 2019
Karan Takhar (Con) North
I HAVE lived in Henley since I was two but my father has been a local businessman in the town for 35 years. I have been a local shop owner in Greys Road from the age of 19 after attending The Henley College.
Having grown up, studied, socialised and operated a family-run business in the town, I really understand the value of a business being run with tradition in partnership and with modern efficiency.
I believe this can only be done with local support, so I have decided to put all my energies into the Henley Conservative group, which is the best to run the council.
Being face to face with the local community on a daily basis has given me an insight into what life is like for the residents of Henley from all ages and backgrounds.
Through this frequent dialogue, I hear lots of great ideas and feel that a locally-established party is the best way to get these heard.
