Meet the Candidates: Karan Takhar

Karan Takhar (Con) North

I HAVE lived in Henley since I was two but my father has been a local businessman in the town for 35 years. I have been a local shop owner in Greys Road from the age of 19 after attending The Henley College.

Having grown up, studied, socialised and operated a family-run business in the town, I really understand the value of a business being run with tradition in partnership and with modern efficiency.

I believe this can only be done with local support, so I have decided to put all my energies into the Henley Conservative group, which is the best to run the council. 

Being face to face with the local community on a daily basis has given me an insight into what life is like for the residents of Henley from all ages and backgrounds.

Through this frequent dialogue, I hear lots of great ideas and feel that a locally-established party is the best way to get these heard.

