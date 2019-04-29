Meet the Candidates: Justin Sutherland

Justin Sutherland (Con) South

I HAVE grown up and lived in Henley for much of my life and have close associations with the town.

My interest is less party political than ensuring Henley moves with the times and plans a future that benefits all its residents.

I am passionate about enhancing the town’s heritage, ensuring the best independent retailers are rewarded for their efforts, looking at how young people and an ageing demographic will be able to afford to move into and stay in the town and building on the town’s unique strengths.

I have worked in manufacturing, retail and marketing and, for the last 10 years, played a leading role at Upper Thames Rowing Club.

Apart from elevating the club to competitive success at Henley Royal Regatta, I have made a point of getting to know people on an individual level. If I was elected to the town council, I would take the same personal approach.

I am a keen runner and rower and enjoy spending time with friends out and about in the town. I graduated in art history and support and enjoy music and the arts. My wife Nicola is a mural artist and our three children have been educated locally.