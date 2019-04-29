Meet the Candidates: Michelle Thomas

Michelle Thomas (HRG) South

LIVED in Henley for 14 years, son and daughter attend Gillotts and Trinity schools. Works at Leander Club. Co-founded the Keep Henley Active campaign to save the swimming pool at the former LA Fitness.

After two years of leading Keep Henley Active, I was a candidate in the 2018 by-election. Although not elected, I have continued to work for Henley as part of HRG, which fully supported my campaign and myself as a resident wanting change.

Henley needs to be future-proofed and I would like to work with the town, district and county councils to ensure the residents of Henley have the right infrastructure and amenities for its growing population, otherwise it won’t be too long before we are in trouble.

We are already fighting against cuts to our services, our infrastructure and more. This cannot be allowed to go on or get worse. I am also greatly concerned by the lack of funding for our only secondary school (Gillotts). As a town, I believe we should rally together to help.

My other aims are to:

Provide more swimming facilities and options to learn (important in a riverside town).

Hold authorities responsible for their actions that harm Henley.

Future-proof Henley for generations to come.

Protect our town and heritage from greedy developers.