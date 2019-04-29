Meet the Candidates: Stefan Gawrysiak

Stefan Gawrysiak (HRG)* North

LIVED and worked in Henley for more than 30 years. Henley town, district and county councillor. Mayor in 2013/14.

I was assistant headteacher at Gillotts School, where I taught for 30 years. I am a recently retired governor of Badgemore Primary School, on the committee of the Henley Show and a member of Henley Bridge Rotary Club, organisers of the Henley half marathon.

HRG is independent of national party politics and speaks only for Henley, which is why I became involved a decade ago. Together, we have always put Henley first.

I recently had £100,000 put into the South Oxfordshire District Council budget for air quality measures and have submitted a plan of action for Henley to achieve better air quality.

I am particularly proud of my work securing our community ecobus, which is now a Monday-to Saturday service.

As your county councillor, I have achieved a 20mph zone for the centre of Henley, overseen 1,000 pothole repairs and, for the first time in 15 years, we will achieve three new crossings.

My aims are to:

Continue to provide an improved bus service.

Look into all traffic management options.

Put real plans in motion for air quality improvements.

Make sure our roads and pavements are restored by contractors after works.