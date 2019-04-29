Meet the Candidates: David Eggleton

David Eggleton (HRG)* North

BORN and raised in Henley, lives in the town with his wife and children. Town councillor for four years, chairman of Henley in Bloom.

I have only ever lived in Henley and most of that has been on the Gainsborough estate. I started the Gainsborough Residents’ Association with the support of Paula Isaac five years ago and since then we have seen many positive changes.

I am exactly what you see. I don’t have an interest in long debates around a table. If I see something that needs to be done, I go out and do it. Over the past few years, I helped negotiate with Grundon and Biffa to set up times when commercial waste bags are collected to save them from being left out overnight.

It was not my intention to stand for election this year but everyone that I have spoken to over the past few months has told me we need to get the politics out and the positive action in. I believe I can help achieve that with my HRG colleagues.

My aims are to:

Promote Henley’s heritage and history.

Hold contractors responsible for digging up our streets.

Keep the town centre streets clear of commercial waste.

Re-open the tourist information kiosk and putting green at Mill Meadows.

Lead Henley in Bloom to regional success.