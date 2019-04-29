Meet the Candidates: Will Hamilton

Will Hamilton (Con)* South

I AM 49 and have lived in Henley for 22 years. For eight of these I have been a town councillor, serving as deputy mayor in 2016/17.

I was chairman of the finance strategy and management committee from 2015 to 2017.

I am a management consultant running my own business in Greys Road, working with brand owners to improve their marketing performance.

A keen sportsman, I am a member of Henley Golf Club and a trustee of Henley Cricket Club and previously played rugby for the Henley Wanderers. I am also a member of Phyllis Court Club and love the river.

I am a community champion through the many projects I have worked on through the town council.

A hardworking campaigner, I have helped save the Henley Summer Fireworks for the last three years and I am a regular at the Henley Business Partnership’s 3FM meetings.

I will be taking part in the London Marathon on Sunday, raising money for the Chiltern Centre for disabled children in Henley.