Meet the Candidates: Kellie Hinton

Kellie Hinton (HRG)* South

RAISED and educated in Henley and lives in the town centre with partner Ben and daughter Hallie. Mayor of Henley in 2017/18, NALC Young Councillor of the Year (national award) and chair of the council’s recreation and amenities and open spaces committees.

When I was first elected in 2011, it soon became apparent that my interests and skillsets are centred around Henley’s outdoor spaces, parks, playgrounds and conservation. Since then, I have worked primarily for those causes and for our overall community, particularly through my work leading Henley in Bloom to several regional, national and international awards.

We need to better protect our green spaces, continuing to manage and upgrade them. I have a particular interest in working with residents’ associations and neighbourhood groups to revitalise those little forgotten pockets of land around Henley. I am also keen to tackle our antisocial issues, including vandalism, litter and damage to our land and buildings.

My aims are to:

Improve our conservation efforts as a town.

Work with community groups to revitalise all of Henley, not just the town centre.

Push for more affordable rents and tenancies.

Kickstart an anti-litter campaign using social media.