Meet the Candidates: Jessica Piasecki-Jarvis

Jessica Piasecki-Jarvis (Con) South

I AM 32, have lived in Henley all my life. My family originated from the area and I attended Rupert House School before going on to Queen Anne’s School in Caversham.

Following university at UWE Bristol, where I read marketing, I have spent the last 10 years working in marketing and events within different industries in London.

Now happily settled back in Henley, I live in Greys Hill with my partner and I am getting heavily involved in local events.

I have also taken up charity work in the area with a passion for helping both the elderly and young people.

I am lucky enough to call Henley my home town and am passionate to not only help make the town a joy to live in for our generation but also for generations to come to be proud to call Henley their home.