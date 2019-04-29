Monday, 29 April 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Meet the Candidates: Jessica Piasecki-Jarvis

Meet the Candidates: Jessica Piasecki-Jarvis

Jessica Piasecki-Jarvis (Con) South

I AM 32, have lived in Henley all my life. My family originated from the area and I attended Rupert House School before going on to Queen Anne’s School in Caversham.

Following university at UWE Bristol, where I read marketing, I have spent the last 10 years working in marketing and events within different industries in London.

Now happily settled back in Henley, I live in Greys Hill with my partner and I am getting heavily involved in local events.

I have also taken up charity work in the area with a passion for helping both the elderly and young people.

I am lucky enough to call Henley my home town and am passionate to not only help make the town a joy to live in for our generation but also for generations to come to be proud to call Henley their home.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33