Meet the Candidates: Laurence Plant

Laurence Plant (Con)* South

I AM a lifelong resident of Henley and began my education at Valley Road Primary School.

I live in Market Place and own and run Henley Practice, the multi-discipline treatment clinic in Greys Road car park.

My business experience gives me a great insight into local retail and all the areas that impact upon this sector, such as access to parking, traffic flow, business rates and property rents.

I won the by-election in the South Ward in 2018 and have since been learning the ropes of the town council and how best to effect change locally.

I am a strong advocate of the Henley lido project since the summer, when I first floated the idea.