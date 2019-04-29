Meet the Candidates: Laurence Plant

Four ‘Wildcats’ win novice event at charity triathlon
Monday, 29 April 2019
Laurence Plant (Con)* South
I AM a lifelong resident of Henley and began my education at Valley Road Primary School.
I live in Market Place and own and run Henley Practice, the multi-discipline treatment clinic in Greys Road car park.
My business experience gives me a great insight into local retail and all the areas that impact upon this sector, such as access to parking, traffic flow, business rates and property rents.
I won the by-election in the South Ward in 2018 and have since been learning the ropes of the town council and how best to effect change locally.
I am a strong advocate of the Henley lido project since the summer, when I first floated the idea.
