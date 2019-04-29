Meet the Candidates: Lorraine Hillier

Lorraine Hillier* North

I MOVED to Henley from Yorkshire nearly 30 years ago. I was a graphic designer by profession but after 36 years changed direction and opened the Hot Gossip coffee house in 2007.

I was first elected to Henley Town Council in 1999, standing as a Conservative.

While my years on the council have been hard work, requiring full commitment, I feel privileged to have been elected to represent the views of residents and to have the opportunity to make a difference.

I now recognise that politics do not need to be involved at this level — just a willingness to respect one another’s views and do the job we are elected to do.

We are fortunate to have many organisations in Henley from which to draw support and a sense of community to ensure that as a town we continue to flourish.

My priorities for the town are your priorities. We want Henley to be clean, safe, accessible, affordable and vibrant.

All these are attainable. Some projects have reached fruition, others are ongoing or yet to be addressed.

I would like to be re-elected to continue working with others to achieve these objectives and secure the future of Henley as a town enjoyable for residents to live and work in and with a vibrancy that will continue to benefit the local economy and attract tourism.