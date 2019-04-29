Meet the Candidates: Jonathan Barter

Jonathan Barter (Party Free)

I WAS born in Townlands Hospital. Both parents came from London but were married in St Mary’s Church.

My early school years were in Henley but I later studied at Wellington College and Ealing Technical College (now West London University). I began my working life in hospitality management and later moved into horticulture.

First elected to Henley Town Council in 1999, I stood down in 2007 because of family commitments. I am a former Conservative candidate.

Nevertheless, I believe party politics should not play a significant role in parish governance and I am therefore seeking re-election completely independently. I am not aligned to either of the groups on Henley Town Council.

I support retaining car users’ rights to access the town centre and short-term parking in the shopping areas. I oppose any further pedestrianisation of the central areas. Business initiatives and tourism should be supported, including the many event programmes that Henley enjoys.

I wish to retain the unique character of the town whilst at the same time encouraging new projects to flourish. The cleanliness of Henley streets remains a problem that needs further action.

It is important that Henley’s assets should benefit visitors so the vibrancy of the town is further enhanced. I wish to champion the needs of the disabled in all matters put before the council.