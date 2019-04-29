Meet the Candidates: Hugh Legh

Hugh Legh (Con) North

I HAVE lived in Henley since birth (some 44 years) and now live in Hop Gardens.

Growing up, I went to school at Badgemore and then Gillotts before moving to London and Langley.

I have my own business, am a technician at the Kenton Theatre and have run the technical support for the Henley Living Advent Calendar since 2011. Each night for 24 nights in a row, I am responsible for all the lighting and sound for this award-winning charity initiative.

I sat on the Henley traffic advisory committee from 2011 to 2017, until Henley Residents Group disbanded it, and I am a firm believer in solving traffic and congestion around the town.

If elected, my priorities will be representing local businesses to address parking and traffic issues, lowering rents and holding more community events.