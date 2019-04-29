Meet the Candidates: Muffin Hurst

Four ‘Wildcats’ win novice event at charity triathlon
Monday, 29 April 2019
Muffin Hurst (Con) North
I HAVE lived in the Henley area for most of my life and care deeply about the town and I wish it to be the best place for people to live and visit.
My family are synonymous with Henley having run the Henley Children’s Theatre for half a century, producing much-loved shows at the Kenton Theatre biannually.
I am passionate about the arts and the welfare of children and keen to maintain tradition but embrace change where improvements can be made.
I love sport and spending time with friends and family in the community.
With energy and drive, I hope to sustain all that we love about our town and implement cost-effective change, wherever possible, for the good of Henley and its inhabitants.
Having enjoyed a lifetime in Henley, I wish to ensure its popularity for future generations.
29 April 2019
