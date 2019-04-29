Meet the Candidates: Muffin Hurst

Muffin Hurst (Con) North

I HAVE lived in the Henley area for most of my life and care deeply about the town and I wish it to be the best place for people to live and visit.

My family are synonymous with Henley having run the Henley Children’s Theatre for half a century, producing much-loved shows at the Kenton Theatre biannually.

I am passionate about the arts and the welfare of children and keen to maintain tradition but embrace change where improvements can be made.

I love sport and spending time with friends and family in the community.

With energy and drive, I hope to sustain all that we love about our town and implement cost-effective change, wherever possible, for the good of Henley and its inhabitants.

Having enjoyed a lifetime in Henley, I wish to ensure its popularity for future generations.