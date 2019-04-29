Meet the Candidates: John Hooper

John Hooper (HRG) North

FIFTH generation of the Hooper family, born and bred in Henley. Attended Henley Infant School, Trinity School and the secondary modern, now known as Gillotts School.

My working life has always been based in Henley for my family business (J Hooper) on the river and in the building trade. I am lucky to still have my family all living in the town.

I have always been involved with sports in the town, particularly football and rowing. I have mainly been involved in youth football with AFC Henley since 1976. I am chairman of Henley Town Football Club, working alongside other dedicated Henley residents to promote the club for our town.

I have been awarded the sports personality of the year award as well as a medal for my service to Henley and the town. I have also been awarded the same awards by Leichlingen, our twin town in Germany, which was a great honour.

If elected, I want to serve my town and fellow residents to the best of my ability and believe I can do this well within HRG.

My aims are to:

Support and encourage sports groups and clubs in the town.

Provide more activities for all age groups.

Work with other authorities such as the Environment Agency to clean up our section of the River Thames and the banks.