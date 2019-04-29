Meet the Candidates: Donna Crook

Four ‘Wildcats’ win novice event at charity triathlon
FOUR women from Wargrave raised about £400 for ... [more]
Monday, 29 April 2019
Donna Crook (HRG)* North
LIVED in Henley for more than 25 years, mother of three grown-up children. Runs a crafts business locally. Councillor for just under two years.
I have been part of the working group to improve our bus service and would like to see more people using the service.
As part of Henley in Transition, I have a keen interest in our environment and our future, which is why you may have seen me around promoting the No Idling and Clean Air for Henley campaigns.
Since being elected, I have served on the council’s planning committee and neighbourhood plan committee.
I am also on the recreation and amenities committee, which I enjoy because of my love for our outdoor spaces.
I get annoyed by the mistreatment of our beautiful greenery and tackling these problems is something I have been and will continue to be involved in.
I am also part of the Friends of Freemans Meadows and have helped with the improvements seen there.
My aims for the next four years are to:
Get out in the community, working for the town.
Continue to provide and upgrade first-class recreational facilities.
Encourage more people to use our gas bus.
Protect our town in regard to planning.
29 April 2019
More News:
Four ‘Wildcats’ win novice event at charity triathlon
FOUR women from Wargrave raised about £400 for ... [more]
New paddleboards are a hit at sailing club’s open day
EIGHT families have joined Goring Thames Sailing ... [more]
POLL: Have your say