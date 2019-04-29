Meet the Candidates: Donna Crook

Donna Crook (HRG)* North

LIVED in Henley for more than 25 years, mother of three grown-up children. Runs a crafts business locally. Councillor for just under two years.

I have been part of the working group to improve our bus service and would like to see more people using the service.

As part of Henley in Transition, I have a keen interest in our environment and our future, which is why you may have seen me around promoting the No Idling and Clean Air for Henley campaigns.

Since being elected, I have served on the council’s planning committee and neighbourhood plan committee.

I am also on the recreation and amenities committee, which I enjoy because of my love for our outdoor spaces.

I get annoyed by the mistreatment of our beautiful greenery and tackling these problems is something I have been and will continue to be involved in.

I am also part of the Friends of Freemans Meadows and have helped with the improvements seen there.

My aims for the next four years are to:

Get out in the community, working for the town.

Continue to provide and upgrade first-class recreational facilities.

Encourage more people to use our gas bus.

Protect our town in regard to planning.