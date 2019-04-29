Meet the Candidates: Ian Clark

Ian Clark (Con) North

I WAS born in, went to school in and have lived in Henley all my life.

In my youth, I played football for the local school team and at county level.

At the age of 13, I joined the Army Cadet Force in Henley, where I learnt to shoot.

At 17, I joined the Territorial Army and then served for 24 years in the Ox & Bucks Light Infantry, then the Royal Green Jackets, for which I was a member of the battalion shooting team at Bisley.

Having worked with heavy plant machinery and been an HGV driver in the Royal Green Jackets, I moved on to run my own removals business for 20 years until retirement.

I have attended town council meetings for the last year and have questioned the accountability of the ruling Henley Residents Group.

I passionately believe in protecting the drill hall and the wonderful sporting facilities I had when I was a boy.