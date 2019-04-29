Meet the Candidates: Ian Clark

Four ‘Wildcats’ win novice event at charity triathlon
FOUR women from Wargrave raised about £400 for ... [more]
Monday, 29 April 2019
Ian Clark (Con) North
I WAS born in, went to school in and have lived in Henley all my life.
In my youth, I played football for the local school team and at county level.
At the age of 13, I joined the Army Cadet Force in Henley, where I learnt to shoot.
At 17, I joined the Territorial Army and then served for 24 years in the Ox & Bucks Light Infantry, then the Royal Green Jackets, for which I was a member of the battalion shooting team at Bisley.
Having worked with heavy plant machinery and been an HGV driver in the Royal Green Jackets, I moved on to run my own removals business for 20 years until retirement.
I have attended town council meetings for the last year and have questioned the accountability of the ruling Henley Residents Group.
I passionately believe in protecting the drill hall and the wonderful sporting facilities I had when I was a boy.
29 April 2019
