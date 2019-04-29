Meet the Candidates: Suzy Bannon

Four ‘Wildcats’ win novice event at charity triathlon
Monday, 29 April 2019
Suzy Bannon (Con) North
I GRADUATED in environmental sciences with a BSc (Hons) and MSc.
I am passionate about the environment and have been a project manager for more than 30 years with experience in the environment fields across governments and consulting on a local, regional and international level.
Working in integrated coastal zone management, biodiversity, capacity building, environmental management and flood risk sectors, I have developed a solid blend of operational, delivery and consultancy expertise.
I wish to use my experience to help with a vision for the future and address pressing environmental issues in Henley where I have lived in and around for the past 20 years.
29 April 2019
