Meet the Candidates: Suzy Bannon

Suzy Bannon (Con) North

I GRADUATED in environmental sciences with a BSc (Hons) and MSc.

I am passionate about the environment and have been a project manager for more than 30 years with experience in the environment fields across governments and consulting on a local, regional and international level.

Working in integrated coastal zone management, biodiversity, capacity building, environmental management and flood risk sectors, I have developed a solid blend of operational, delivery and consultancy expertise. 

I wish to use my experience to help with a vision for the future and address pressing environmental issues in Henley where I have lived in and around for the past 20 years.

