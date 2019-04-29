Meet the Candidates: Rosanne Joseph-Anthony

Rosanne Joseph-Anthony (Con) South

I HAVE lived in Henley for 30 years and have two children, both of whom have grown up and been educated in the town and involved with Upper Thames Rowing Club.

I live in Berkshire Road with my partner Stuart, my family and two dogs.

I trained as a registered general nurse at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading and worked in the intensive care unit.

In the last 20 years, I have worked at pharmaceutical and medical devices companies as a global marketeer, set up medical academies and taught in the medical profession.

I now run a portfolio of my own medical companies and support my partner in business development for our IT business.

I have a real passion for Henley and am a positive force for good. I particularly want young people to come back to the town and enjoy all its attractions.

A boat owner and a lover of the outdoors, I want an active, fun, entertaining and clean town so that people of all ages can enjoy and love it.

I am an active member of a local charity, the Margaret Clitherow Trust, and also cook and support the Henley Christmas Community Spirit

for the lonely and homeless in the town and surrounding areas.