Meet the Candidates: Rosanne Joseph-Anthony

Rosanne Joseph-Anthony (Con) South
I HAVE lived in Henley for 30 years and have two children, both of whom have grown up and been educated in the town and involved with Upper Thames Rowing Club.
I live in Berkshire Road with my partner Stuart, my family and two dogs.
I trained as a registered general nurse at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading and worked in the intensive care unit.
In the last 20 years, I have worked at pharmaceutical and medical devices companies as a global marketeer, set up medical academies and taught in the medical profession.
I now run a portfolio of my own medical companies and support my partner in business development for our IT business.
I have a real passion for Henley and am a positive force for good. I particularly want young people to come back to the town and enjoy all its attractions.
A boat owner and a lover of the outdoors, I want an active, fun, entertaining and clean town so that people of all ages can enjoy and love it.
I am an active member of a local charity, the Margaret Clitherow Trust, and also cook and support the Henley Christmas Community Spirit
for the lonely and homeless in the town and surrounding areas.
29 April 2019
