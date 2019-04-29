Meet the Candidates: Ken Arlett

Ken Arlett (HRG)* North

BORN and educated in Henley, married to Dorothy with two grown-up sons, Scott and Dan. HRG’s first mayor in 1991, town councillor for 17 years, chairman of Henley Town Council’s planning and neighbourhood plan committees.

Since being elected two years ago, I have been heavily involved with the neighbourhood plan review and also the 353-357 Reading Road redevelopment, which will give Henley updated facilities for Henley Hockey Club and AFC Henley. The development will also produce more affordable homes.

My aims for Henley are to:

Improve air quality.

Improve parking both in and outside the town centre.

Implement the neighbourhood plan review, taking more notice of the town’s infrastructure.

Allocate affordable and social housing to those that live and work here.

Secure future funding for our sports clubs.

Employ more police community support officers to patrol the streets.

Reduce the number of HGVs in town through the day.

An HRG-led council will always fight Henley’s corner. I am standing for election because I am passionate about our town. Henley has been the “jewel in the crown” of South Oxfordshire because of 22 years of HRG leadership. Please support all HRG candidates. We will not let you down.