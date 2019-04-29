Monday, 29 April 2019

Meet the Candidates: Glen Lambert (HRG)

Glen Lambert (HRG)* South

I LIVE in Henley with my wife Anna and two children who both attended Valley Road and Gillotts schools. I am a software engineer. I am the founder and chairman of the new Bluebells day centre for dementia sufferers and their carers. I led the successful campaign to save the Lovibonds Brewery tasting room from demolition and redevelopment into luxury flats. I am also the current Mayor.

Henley is a beautiful, vibrant and successful town but it is growing. Hundreds of new homes are being built and with an increasing population, we need to defend our town centre facilities and commercial sites so that small businesses have all the support and infrastructure they need and our residents can find job opportunities locally.

My aims are to:

Ensure Henley has a strong local economy that supports new and existing businesses.

Increase parking capacity and explore options for improving traffic flow.

Support our police and fund our PCSOs to keep the streets safe.

Protect and promote our open and green spaces and woodlands.

Push for new pedestrian crossings at Greys Road, Swiss Farm and Gravel Hill.

HRG is a strong, independent team of people who are passionate about the town and always willing to roll up their sleeves and get things done.

