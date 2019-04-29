Man died after falling in car park and at hospital

AN elderly man died less than three months after suffering a fall in a Henley car park, a inquest heard.

Andrew Finlay, 74, suffered a subdural haematoma brought on by the fall and two subsequent ones he had in hospital.

He died at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading on September 21 last year.

Mr Finlay, a former RAF engineering officer who had also worked for IBM, moved to Henley in 2001.

He was involved in a number of community groups, including he Henley Volunteer Bureau, the Royal British Legion, St Mary’s Church and choir, the Henley Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society, the Henley Choral Society and the City Barge Boat Club.

He also took part in a number of bicycle rides from London to Paris and Brussels to Lausanne which raised about £15,000 for the Poppy Appeal.

Reading Coroner’s Court heard that Mr Finlay had a history of falls and had a high alcohol intake.

He was admitted to the hospital after falling over in the King’s Road car park in Henley in the evening of July 2.

He lost consciousness before passers-by called an ambulance, which took him to the bhospital, where he was admitted. Almost exactly a week later, he suffered a fall at the hospital and then on July 15 he fell again in a toilet.

Coroner Alison McCormick read a statement from the family, which questioned why a man who was at risk of falling fell twice in hospital.

The inquest heard that while he was in hospital Mr Finlay started to have problems with his short-term memory and began to refuse food and drink, eventually losing the ability to feed himself.

He had suffered a suspected head injury in his fall on July 2, which was confirmed by a CT scan.

However his condition was said to improve over the next few days. He was independently mobile and would take himself to the toilet with a walking frame and was hoping to be discharged in time to attend the Henley Royal Regatta.

Then he fell again on July 9. A CT scan showed he had suffered bleeding on the right side of his brain and he was referred to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.

Elderly care consultant Dr Hannah Johnson said: “It may not necessarily have been a consequence of it [the fall]. It is difficult to know. It may have been in relation to that.”

The inquest heard that Mr Finlay may have been trying to get out of bed but he was supposed to have bed rails to prevent an accident.

A falls assessment had been carried out and he was deemed to be at risk and in need of the rails. However, it was not clear if they were attached to his bed because certain parts of the records were missing.

Erin Jarvis, a modern matron at the hospital, said: “I do wonder whether or not, because he was mobilising independently, the bed rails had stopped being used.”

Miss McCormick said: “It seems perhaps sometimes they were and sometimes they weren’t.”

Immediately after the fall, Mr Finlay’s score on the Glasgow Coma Scale, which records a person’s consciousness, was reduced but it later returned to a normal level.

Then on July 15 Mr Finlay fell in the toilet when he was unsupervised. This time he fell on to his knees.

A CT scan showed no further bleeding on the brain but in the days afterwards he became confused and delirious.

Dr Johnson said this could have been due to low sodium levels as a result of the bleeding on the brain. The coroner asked if anything was done to restore Mr Finlay’s sodium level.

Dr Johnson replied: “There is not a particular treatment, which is why to the family it may not look like we were doing anything. He was on anti-depressants and that can contribute to low sodium levels, so that was stopped.

“He did pick up a little bit because at one stage we were talking about rehabilitation. It was his difficulty in following commands which meant they didn’t feel he would progress particularly well in rehab.”

Mr Finlay’s daughter Sarah Weller, who attended the hearing with her brother John, said: “I suppose the question is why — why did he fall over when he was at risk of fall?”

Ms Jarvis replied that it was desirable to respect patients’ privacy and help them regain their independence. She said most patients were unlikely to want care at all hours and the balance between care and patient dignity had to be respected.

Miss McCormick recorded a verdict that Mr Finlay died from a subdural haematoma caused by the falls on July 2 and July 9 and that both were accidents.