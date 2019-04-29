Brewery flats plan appeal

AN appeal has been lodged against the refusal of planning permission to convert part of a Henley microbrewery into flats.

The brewery shed and retail storage building at Lovibonds Brewery, off Market Place, were saved last summer after David Fitz-John’s application for seven one-bedroom flats were rejected.

Now Mr Fitz-John, of Goring Heath, has appealed. This will be dealt with via the written representations.

Residents and town councillors were opposed to the proposals, which could have led to the demise of the brewery after more than 100 years in the town.

It sparked a wave of objections, including 165 from residents, as well as two petitions with 185 and 279 signatures.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, rejected the application, saying the development would result in the loss of an “essential” community facility.

Mr Fitz-John already has consent to convert the first floor offices and the existing residential accommodation at the front of the site into four flats.

He wanted to create three more by demolishing the lean-to brewery shed and retail storage building and removing the internal walls and stairs in the shop.