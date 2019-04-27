Man wins four-month fight to have pothole repaired

A MAN has finally won his fight to have a pothole in his street repaired.

John Douglas, of Clarence Road, Henley, said he and his wife Josie had been “stressed out” during the four months it had taken to have the work done.

The couple said that when it rained mud and dirt from a development at Townlands Memorial Hospital at the top of the street would pour down the road and collect in the pothole.

Then when vehicles drove through the pothole, stones, mud and grit would be thrown up and hit their white Audi Q5 parked outside their house.

The couple even stopped parking the car there in case it was damaged.

Mr Douglas, 70, a retired builder, said: “You have big buses and lorries coming down and as soon as they hit the pothole everything goes up.

“If the car was there, it would get splattered. If there was nothing there, our house would get splattered.”

On one occasion, the couple found a large stone on the bonnet of their son’s car, which he had parked outside while visiting them.

Mr Douglas said: “What annoys me is we pay our road tax and for a parking permit but we want our car in front of our house so we can keep an eye on it because of robberies and that sort of thing.

“I look after my car because we are getting old now. I really can’t afford to buy another car and look after it.”

He said he became so fed up with the mud that he was too ashamed to invite people round, adding: “I had to keep scrubbing the step using the hose.”

He spoke to three different managers at the development about the problem, the first time in December 2017.

Mr Douglas said: “I really lost my temper because my car was completely splattered by mud.

“I went to see the site agent and he came down and said, ‘Crikey, I can see your point and why you’re moaning’.”

One site manager offered to get some workers to clean the car free of charge but this never happened.

When Mr Douglas complained a second time someone from the site came and jet-washed the car. He was told by another manager that builders would install drains to stop the water coming down the road.

Mr Douglas said: “It was terrible. We got really stressed out and if we owned this house we would have sold up and gone. We were just so fed up with it.

“It happened every day, even sometimes when it hadn’t rained. If they were washing anything down or if they had a cement lorry up there that they washed out, you saw mud pouring down the road. When it rained was the very worst time.”

Finally, Mr Douglas contacted Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, about four months ago asking for the pothole to be fixed.

He said: “We got so fed up with it. We had just had enough. I didn’t know who to see, so I went down to the town hall and a woman said she would deal with it.

“I never heard anything so I went back and saw a different woman and was given a number for the highways authority. I phoned them up and apparently the pothole was on a list to be fixed.

“The biggest joke was when I saw them repairing potholes on Reading Road. I thought our luck was in but the driver said our street was not on his list.”

The repair was finally carried out on March 26 after his third complaint to the council.

Mr Douglas said: “After all this time we are delighted. I can park my car in front of my house. We feel a lot better but I am still ashamed of how the road has been left.”

A council spokesman said: “While we will continue to inspect and make repairs where necessary, the good news for the longer term is that we will be carrying out micro-asphalt resurfacing soon.

“This technique waterproofs the road and takes care of minor defects, leaving a good surface. It will hopefully mean an end to potholes.”