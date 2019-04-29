Monday, 29 April 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Women row for charity

A TEAM of women hope to raise more than £20,000 for charity by rowing from Oxford to Henley.

Team Row Deers will set off on Thursday, June 20 and expect to complete the 57 miles in two days.

They are raising money for Cancer Research UK as two of them are recovering from brain and breast
cancer.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33