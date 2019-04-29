Women row for charity

Four ‘Wildcats’ win novice event at charity triathlon
Monday, 29 April 2019
A TEAM of women hope to raise more than £20,000 for charity by rowing from Oxford to Henley.
Team Row Deers will set off on Thursday, June 20 and expect to complete the 57 miles in two days.
They are raising money for Cancer Research UK as two of them are recovering from brain and breast
cancer.
29 April 2019
