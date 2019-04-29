She has, umm... left

IT is important for political parties to be clear about what they stand for at election time… and who is standing for them.

Perhaps the latter momentarily escaped the Henley Conservatives who tweeted about their campaign with a picture of several town councillors, including former member Donna Crook.

Councillor Crook quit the party last year and, after a brief spell as an independent member, joined the ruling Henley Residents Group last month.

She clearly didn’t take kindly to the tweet, replying: “Please stop using me in your campaign as I am no longer part of you Henley Conservatives.”

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak, of HRG, was quick to capitalise, saying: “This photo with Donna shows clearly their dishonesty.”

The original tweet has since been removed.