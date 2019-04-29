Four ‘Wildcats’ win novice event at charity triathlon
FOUR women from Wargrave raised about £400 for ... [more]
Monday, 29 April 2019
LAST Tuesday, burglars could have had a field day in Rotherfield Road, Henley.
About 30 residents had gone to the town hall to object to plans for 11 new houses in the street.
The unusually busy public gallery was spotted by planning committee chairman Ken Arlett, who said to them: “I hope you’ve got a Neighbourhood Watch!”
29 April 2019
New paddleboards are a hit at sailing club’s open day
EIGHT families have joined Goring Thames Sailing ... [more]
