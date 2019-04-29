Monday, 29 April 2019

Away day

LAST Tuesday, burglars could have had a field day in Rotherfield Road, Henley.

About 30 residents had gone to the town hall to object to plans for 11 new houses in the street.

The unusually busy public gallery was spotted by planning committee chairman Ken Arlett, who said to them: “I hope you’ve got a Neighbourhood Watch!”

