Cherry tree orchard ‘obliterated’

A DEVELOPER has been accused of “obliterating” a cherry tree orchard in Henley that was home to wildlife.

B&M Care, which owns the land off Deanfield Avenue, has been criticised by town councillors who said that insects, birds and even muntjac deer had been seen there.

The company was refused planning permission to build a care home on the site of the former Henley Youth Centre and a subsequent appeal was rejected in December. The land was acquired from Oakford Homes, which is developing the former Wilkins removals site next door.

Kellie Hinton, who chairs Henley Town Council’s open spaces and recreation and amenities committees, said: “B&M Care should be aware that we will not tolerate this kind of destruction in Henley. We will not let this go. Our town is not a developers’ playground and they cannot get away with whatever they like.”

Councillor David Eggleton, chairman of Henley in Bloom, said: “It’s disgraceful, horrific — it was just a lawnmower ploughing through the hedgerows.

“I didn’t see whether they did a physical check for wildlife, they just obliterated it.

“I know progress has to happen but before I was a councillor I was involved for many years with the environment and wildlife and the animals and wildlife always came first. Whatever was going on everything came to a standstill.

“Whether it was swifts, housemartins or bats, people respected them and waited for their season to end.”

Councillor Eggleton said the area had been home to blackbirds, sparrows and starlings and was also a feeding area for bats.

He said: “We can’t let these things happen. There needs to be serious investigation. There’s a right and a wrong way and I believe this was the wrong way.”

Sally Rankin, of Henley Wildlife Group, said: “Obviously, anywhere with trees and things is going to be good for birds and so forth. Flowering trees like cherries produce nectar for bees.”

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, says the clearance work was carried out legally and while two small trees had been felled these were not under a tree preservation order. When B&M Care bought the site it said it had been looking for sites in Henley for more than 20 years.

It paid £3million to the Thamesfield Youth Association, which owned the land, before the joint Henley and Harpsden

neighbourhood plan had passed a referendum.

The district refused consent, saying it was contrary to the emerging plan, which earmarked the land for 23 houses.

B&M Care did not want to comment.