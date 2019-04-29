Council parks team that keeps town looking good

HENLEY has some beautiful outdoor spaces.

Mill Meadows and Marsh Meadows are beloved by both residents and visitors on a sunny bank holiday weekend.

Gillotts Corner Field, Waterman’s Spinney, the chalk bank and Freemans Meadow are all havens for wildlife.

Then there’s the community orchard, two sets of allotments and a number of other green spaces.

They are all looked after by the town council’s parks service team, a group of horticulture and conservation experts who go out in all weathers all year round to help keep the town looking beautiful.

The team are led by 32-year-old Karl Bishop, who took charge following the death of manager, Gareth Bartle last May, aged 53.

Mr Bartle had worked for the council for about 14 years and in the six years before his death Henley won consecutive gold awards in the Thames and Chilterns regional category of Britain in Bloom and a national gold as well as silver in Entente Florale in 2015.

Such was his importance that the council withdrew from last year’s regional competition, although the team’s work continued.

This year, Henley is back in the competition with Mr Bishop hoping to continue his predecessor’s

success.

He says: “When Gareth passed away, the wind was taken out of our sails. We found it very hard to regroup and morale took a definite beating but we are driven to succeed and get the awards again in his honour.

“We wouldn’t be where we are now without the solid foundations laid by Gareth. He was very passionate about what he did and he loved working in Henley. It was a big part of his life.

“He had a vision and he moulded his team to that vision and we just want to carry on working hard to fulfil what he mapped out.”

Mr Bishop, from Rotherfield Greys, joined the parks team in 2004 as a weekend assistant and appreciated working for Mr Bartle.

He says: “Gareth always backed the underdog. If he felt like somebody needed a chance, Gareth would give you it. I think it was just in his nature. He had a very good heart and he is very greatly missed in the team.”

Park warden Joe Postles, 21, from Theale, who joined in 2014, adds: “I think a lot of us might not be here or enjoy it nearly as much if it wasn’t for him. He helped a lot of people in his own way.” Following Mr Bartle’s death, the council brought in conservation park warden Ilona Livarski, 23, and senior park and horticulture warden Kyle Dowling, 30, so the team now has six wardens and a total of nine full- and part-time staff.

Between them, they work 364 days a year with Christmas Day being the only day they all have off.

The team works with Henley in Bloom and several volunteer groups on projects around the town.

Becky Walker, the council’s estates manager, says: “All year round we try to make sure we are working to the Bloom rules because it is good for the town and entering the competition means it focuses our calendar.

“We are usually judged just after the regatta and the aim is to get the town looking good for regatta anyway, so it doesn’t give us more work.

“The work starts months before by talking to community groups and trying to get projects off the ground and we all work together on it.”

Mr Bishop says: “Every year we put in a lot of hard work just to maintain the standards that we want to uphold.

“When you are being judged you go round a certain route and highlight all the nicer bits, so it’s more a case of making sure those areas are pristine for the day but at the same time not neglecting the rest of your responsibilities around town.”

Mr Dowling says: “We always strive for high standards around the town, so it’s just little tweaks that are made before judging time. Regardless of judging, the work will still be done. We really do take pride in what we do.”

The team’s most visible presence is at Mill Meadows by the river. In the summer, the wardens patrol the area, stopping people having barbecues, which are banned, and clearing dog waste or drug paraphernalia.

Sometimes they also have to deal with vandalism or people camping and they liaise with neighbourhood police to remove people who are drunk.

They have even been known to unblock toilets and remove dead ducks or geese.

This vital work ensures that Mill Meadows is suitable for events such as the Chelsea Fringe Henley flotilla, Music on the Meadows and performances on the bandstand.

In 2014, the council’s work at the meadows earned it the Green Flag, a national accreditation from Keep Britain Tidy, and it has retained this every year since.

The award recognises green spaces which offer a wide range of facilities and are maintained to a high standard. To retain it, the standard is expected to rise each year.

Mr Postles stresses that the riverside doesn’t get special treatment.

He says: “As much time and effort goes into other areas but people just don’t see it — Mill Meadows is just more visible.

“We put in the same amount of work all round. People would be surprised by the amount and variety of jobs we do.

“Sometimes we’ll do a job once and never have to do it again but it’s still a job that has to be done.”

An example was an occasion when it was snowing and the wardens used their Land Rover to transport a coffin to Fair Mile Cemetery for a funeral because the hearse was unable to reach the church.

Mr Bishop adds: “We have to do grubby jobs too. People look outside and see us on ride-on mowers but it’s not all like that. We do have to do the nitty gritty side of it as well.

“To the general public there is always that stereotypical, cushy council job, which is not the case with our team. That is something we try to eradicate.”

The team’s other jobs include clearing overgrown and neglected footpaths and installing benches, signs, noticeboards and fencing.

They also apply herbicide across the town — each year a distance of 200km is treated. Two wardens do this over 24 days and all the council’s green spaces are inspected for invasive weeds throughout the growing season.

The team also cuts 198 hectares of council parkland and verges annually as well as cutting hedges.

It also collects rubbish — more than 100 tonnes of general and recyclable waste was collected last year from Mill and Marsh Meadows, Makins recreation ground, Freemans Meadow, Fair Mile Cemetery, Wootton Manor car park and the town hall.

The wardens also conduct 1,352 visual inspections of play areas each year and 72 full inspections.

They support town events such as the May Fayre and the Remembrance Sunday Service, both in Market Place, as well as putting up the cross at Easter and the giant Christmas tree in December.

Other duties involve monitoring the car park at Mill Meadows as well as 800m of temporary moorings twice a day.

The wardens say that because of the size of the team, they are often stretched.

Mr Dowling says: “If someone is having a barbecue on Marsh Meadows it’s like the public expect a response immediately, which is absolutely right and it’s what we try to achieve, but they expect us to be working 24 hours.

“For the amount of work we undertake and the size of Henley, it is a relatively small team, which I don’t think the public appreciate sometimes.”

Ms Walker adds: “The team go home at 5pm and the problems happen when we are not actually there.”

Mr Bishop says: “We do get positive feedback from the general public, which is always nice to hear. You do also get negative feedback but that is information that you can use to work towards improving.”

Warden Alex Bell, 42, who lives in Reading, said: “I started in 2012 and I strongly believe this is the best parks team we have ever had.

“I enjoy getting involved in all the different projects. I have been involved with Mill Meadows and the day-to-day running of that.

“I grew up in Upton Close and went to school at Gillotts so I take pride in the work that we carry out.

“The feedback that we get from the public at the river and throughout town generally is positive and it is such a buzz to be part of such a good, positive team.”

Assistant park warden Peter Lemaire, 20, from of Potash Mead, Benson, says: “When I first got the weekend role it was just a start and a nice bit of money but over the years I realised it’s a really good place to work.”

Miss Livarski says: “I started at the end of last July. I was at the National Trust before that as an assistant ranger. I saw it as a challenge coming from a job where I was told what to do most of the time to one where I can govern what I want to do on certain conservation areas.

“It’s a good challenge that I have really enjoyed so far and I haven’t even done a full year yet. As a conservationist, I love seeing all the wildlife around town.

“ I came from a 5,000-acre estate with really old trees and really nice hillside in the Chilterns where all that wildlife was already there before I started working.

“Coming to Henley, I didn’t know what was going to be around or if I was starting from scratch to get the wildlife to come out. The wildlife is actually there — it’s just a bit sneakier.

“I really enjoy meeting lots of members of the public who are interested in what I’m doing.

“For example, I have been up at Gillotts Field cutting the grass and raking it all up and I’ve enjoyed talking to members of the public who are really interested in what is there.”

Mr Dowling says: “The horticultural side is my favourite part of the job. I love getting involved in projects around town and working with the community.

“I like enhancing things and coming up with ideas that will benefit the town. That is definitely my favourite part.

“The team has got a great morale. Lots of them started from a young age and progressed, which is good and is why everyone takes so much pride in the work that they do.

“They really appreciate the town and they want it looking the best at all times.”want it looking the best at all times.”