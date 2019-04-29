I’m going to have a ball, says mother who knows she has not long to live

A MOTHER with an incurable and aggressive form of breast cancer is organising a gala dinner for charity.

Emily Burkitt, 37, of Greys Road, Henley, was diagnosed in 2015, just four weeks after her son Charlie’s first birthday.

She underwent chemotherapy, radiotherapy and hormone treatment as well as having a mastectomy.

However, in September she felt a lump on her collar bone and discovered she had stage four triple negative breast cancer.

Now she is organising the “black and white” dinner at Phyllis Court Club in Henley on Saturday, June 15 to raise money for Breast Cancer Now and CoppaFeel!, a charity which raises awareness. She hopes to raise at least £10,000.

Mrs Burkitt, who lives with her husband James, 38, Charlie, now four, and daughter Poppy, five, said: “I don’t want to say goodbye to my family, I don’t want my happy life to end, but we don’t choose our fate, we must deal with the hand we are dealt.

“I live positively — I exercise, I socialise and we give our children a happy and normal life with the support of my amazingly dedicated parents and sister plus the most fantastic friends.”

She said she and her family had enjoyed a happy year free from surgery and hospital appointments when one evening she discovered the lump on her collar bone which would “send our lives spiralling out of control once more”.

Mrs Burkitt said: “After the usual investigations and endless worry, we find ourselves in a world more frightening than we could have imagined.

“I have an incurable breast cancer, I live from scan to scan always waiting for good or bad news about its progress through my body.

“It is horrifying to have to face up to your own mortality: every day I have to look at my darling children with the thoughts that I am unlikely to see my daughter get married, my son learn to drive and to be there for them as they go through the highs and lows that life brings.”

She has secondary cancer in her lymph nodes near her kidneys and recently finished six rounds of chemotherapy treatment at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading. Doctors are using a different drug to treat the disease.

Mrs Burkitt explained: “The previous one wouldn’t touch the cancer. They don’t have as many tools in the tool box so there’s a limited amount of treatment and, because of the aggressiveness of the cancer, at some point we’re expecting it to stop working.

“It’s secondary because it’s moved from the breast somewhere near my kidneys. It’s aggressive and rare.”

She is organising the dinner with Tanya Roda, from Caversham, with whom she went through chemotherapy treatment at the same time in 2015 and they became friends.

The organising committee also includes fund-raiser and events manager Harriet Barcella and former cardiac nurse Maria Lawrence.

Mrs Burkitt, who runs her own cake-making business, said: “My feeling is if I’m wasting time worrying about what’s going to happen I’ll miss the life I’m supposed to be leading.

“We live as normally as we possibly can while occasionally being dragged back down to the ground by hospital appointments. Now I want to do something positive — make a legacy, give something back.

“Tanya became an ambassador for Coppafeel! so she was the first person I thought of and I really wanted a research charity so the two go hand-in-hand really well.

“There’s going to be lots of entertainment, lots of fun but, basically, we want people to come and celebrate life.” Mrs Barcella said: “Emily has been dealt a truly awful hand — one that I can’t really imagine but she is facing it with such courage, determination and positivity, it is really inspiring.

“I knew immediately that I wanted to be a part of this event not only because the story is so moving and the charities so worthy, but also because I know it is going to be a seriously fun and fantastic event. Definitely one not to miss.”

The evening will be hosted by comedian Amanda (Maddi) Sharkey and BBC journalist Sophie Van Brugen.

It will start with a Pimm’s reception and live entertainment before the diners sit down to a three-course meal with wine.

There will be a cash bar as well an auction, raffle and fun and games before singing and dancing to finish off the evening.

The entertainers will include soul singer O’Rael and piano man John Jolliffe. Auction prizes include tickets to see Wimbledon, Jack Savoretti and Strictly Come Dancing as well as boxes at the Royal Opera House.

Those who can’t make the evening will be able to bid online. The dress code is black or white gown and black tie.

Tickets for the evening cost £100 per person and are available to buy online at buytickets.at/bcncoball

or www.tickettailor.com/events/bcncoball

Businesses that are interested in sponsoring the event or donating prizes should email Mrs Burkitt at emily@henleycakecompany.com