Jewellers to go online only after 20 years

A JEWELLERS shop in Henley is to close after 20 years.

Sparkes Jewellery, in Station Road, will close on September 28 when its lease expires but will continue to trade online afterwards.

Owner Sheila Clark, 65, who lives in Shiplake, says footfall had declined in recent years and so decided not to renew the lease.

She said: “For the last couple of years I was not sure if I was going to be renewing it as the footfall has been so much less.

“We have stuck it out and we are very sad to go but we all know that retail is more and more online.”

Mrs Clark says she will miss her customers, some of whom she has known for years.

She said: “I will miss the relationships we have built up with many people because we buy and sell to the same people. You get to know the families.

“We have made some great friends as a result of being here this length of time.”

Mrs Clark will now run the online business from Port Isaac in Cornwall.

Before she came to Henley with her husband Steve, 65, she worked as an antiques dealer in Bournemouth, where she first set up Sparkes.

The couple decided to move to Henley because they wanted to be nearer London.

At first they traded from Reading Road but moved to Station Road after three years. The premises was previously occupied by The Curtain Library, which sold second-hand curtains.

In 20 years the shop survived two major floods. In 2010, they had to shut for six months when water came through the ceiling.