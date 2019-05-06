Film-maker to capture rats clearing landmines in Cambodia

A FILM-MAKER from Henley has travelled to Cambodia to make a documentary about rats who are trained to sniff out landmines.

Beth Staley, 23, is making The HeroRats of Cambodia as the final part of her masters degree in wildlife film-making at the University of the West of England.

She flew to Siem Reap last Thursday with her camera kit and is spending almost three weeks in the country making the 10-minute feature.

The mines have been left over from the Vietnam War when at least 26 million explosive submunitions were dropped on Cambodia.

Her film will focus on the work of charity APOPO, which has trained the giant African pouched rat to detect TNT using their sense of smell. She will spend a week at a rehabilitation centre focusing on the work of a charity that creates and fits prosthetic limbs for patients who have lost them in landmine blasts.

From here Miss Staley, who lives in Bristol but regularly returns home to Cromwell Road to see her father Allan, a photographer, and mother Deborah Kelly, a journalist, will travel to northern Cambodia near the border with Thailand.

She will visit an area known as the “K5 mine belt”, one of the most mined areas of land in the world and where explosives are still being found.

Miss Staley said: “We’re going to be going out on to the minefield with the rats and see them actually clearing the mines out of the ground.

“It’s going to be a bit scary because I’ve never done anything like that before and I’ve had to write a 90-page risk assessment.”

The rats are trained in Tanzania, where APOPO is based, but flown to Cambodia to work. They are only allowed to do so from 6am until 9am each day because they are nocturnal.

Miss Staley said: “The really nice thing is the handlers apply sun cream to the rats’ ears to make sure they don’t get burnt in the sun.” The animals are too light to set off the mines meaning they can run freely over affected areas without being injured. They also work 90 times faster than human clearers can.

They work in a boxed off area about the size of a tennis court with handlers either side on land that has already been cleared.

A line runs between the two handlers to which the rat, wearing a small harness, is attached. The animals then run between the two handlers looking for any scent of TNT and gradually work across the entire boxed area.

So far in Cambodia they have discovered and destroyed 45,000 landmines and unexploded ordinance and handed back to communities 15 million square metres of land.

Her last stop will be a village nearby where she will interview residents there on how the rats have impacted their lives.

Miss Staley said: “The key is to show that landmines are still a huge problem, but also the resilience of the Cambodians.”

Miss Staley came across APOPO during her research for the project and contacted the charity, who said it would be happy for her to film its work.

She said: “I got interested in the idea of animals in conflict situations and rather than look at human/animal conflict instead look at how humans and animals can co-operate with each other.

“It’s trying to raise awareness of the incredible work that the rats and the charity are doing but also to change this perception of rats as pests. In Cambodia they are literally saving thousands of lives.”

Her course is partnered with the BBC Natural History Unit in Bristol and in October her film will be shown to industry-leading natural history filmmakers in the city.