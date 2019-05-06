Neurology is subject of free health talk

A TALK on neurology was given at Townlands Memorial Hospital.

It was the latest in a series of free health education talks organised by the patient participation group at the nearby Bell Surgery.

The speakers were a team of clinicians from the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading, including consultants Richard Armstrong and Marko Bogdanovic and lead clincal nurse Carrie James.

They spoke about conditions such as epilepsy, Parkinson’s and movement disorders as well treatments, drugs and methods of managing the conditions to an audience of 44 people.

Refreshments were provided by the Friends of Townlands Hospital.

The next talk will be on respiratory conditions on Tuesday, June 11, while talks on local healthcare and breast health will be held on September 10 and November 19 respectively.

To book, call the surgery on (01491) 843250.

Pictured, left to right, are Isobel Morrow (Bell Surgery patient participation group). Carrie James, Stephanie Greenwood (Townlands Memorial Hospital) Dr Marko Bogdanoviv and Jeni Wood (Friends of Townlands Hospital).