Your Henley Heroes nominees

MORE than 40 individuals and businesses have been nominated for the second Henley Heroes awards.

A ceremony will be held next Friday at the town hall to honour unsung community champions with a drinks reception, three-course dinner and entertainment.

The idea is to reward those residents who go the extra mile to make Henley a better place to live and work in but often don’t receive the accolades they deserve.

The are four categories, which comprise 12 separate awards, and the nominees are as follows:

GREENER HENLEY ENVIRONMENT AWARDS

Street cleaner Ady Bowden, who works in the town centre, Chi Hair Salon, in Reading Road, which is continuously trying to become more energy efficient and reduce its impact on the environment, and IBS Office Solutions, based at Friar Park Stables, which is recycling and disposing responsibly and sponsoring green initiatives in the town.

Environmental campaigner Patrick Fleming, who runs an environmental science competition for schools and is secretary of Henley in Transition, has been nominated, along with chairman Dave McEwen and Lynne Lambourne, from Peppard, who organised a litter clean up in the town and also founded Warriors on Waste, teaching children to reuse and recycle and the importance of protecting the planet.

Jane Tutill, who runs The Willow Basket in Friday Street, is also nominated for reducing its packaging, in particular plastic. Any packaging that is used is recyclable and compostable.

Mr Fleming, 65, of Berkshire Road, Henley said: “My honest feeling is that I just get on and do it. Like a lot of people in the town they do what they do because they enjoy it and they want to build the community.

“I’m very pleased that my role in doing that stuff has been recognised but, for me, what I really want is more people to be aware of what can be done to help the environment.”

THE HENLEY BUSINESS PARTNERSHIP BUSINESS AWARDS

There are nominations for interior designer Niki Schafer, chairwoman of the Henley Business Partnership, Caleb Southwell, managing director of IBS Office Solutions, and Regus Henley, in Newtown Road.

Mr Southwell said: “It’s great — I feel very privileged really and it’s a fantastic opportunity. It was out of the blue.

“We sponsor the Henley Festival and we’re doing a lot of green initiatives with them this year such as using recyclable cups rather than throwing away plastic ones.

“All our old photocopiers and printers they go to the third world or will be used for spare parts and we also sell an atmospheric water dispenser as well.”

Mr Southwell said his company also employed many people from the town and surrounding area as it was less distance for them to travel and therefore more environmentally-friendly.

SPORTING AWARDS

There are nominations for Mike Trethewey, former chairman of Henley Rugby Club, who oversaw the fundraising drive for the refurbishment of its clubhouse, AFC Henley coaches Sam Bell and Jack Woodley and Tamryn Lawrence and Juliette Coles, who established the Shiplake Stars girls’ netball club just over a year ago.

Mr Trethewey, 74, of Queen Street, said: “I was absolutely bowled over and amazed to be nominated, but pleasantly so. I’m very delighted.

“Of course I would be delighted to win but I won’t be upset if I don’t. I think the important thing is Henley is really well recognised for its sporting achievements and activities and I’m proud to be recognised as part of that movement with the rugby club.”

The Hawks finished fourth in National League 2 South this season, the club’s women’s side won the Championship Plate last month and it has a thriving minis and juniors section.

Mr Trethewey added: “To have that kind of success and that community involvement is huge and really important and that’s where I get the joy.”

COMMUNITY AWARDS

There are nominations for Charlie Ilsley, Callum Perks, Amelia Ash, Thomas Fearn, John Green, Angelina Jones, Glen Lambert, Aftab Malik, Malcolm Page, Ernie Povey, Tracey Stephenson, Carolyn Molyneux and Julia Yeo.

Irenna Bailey, Roger Cole, Donna Crook, David Eggleton, Louise Hastings, Paula Isaac, Sarah Miller, Nicola Nott, John Pearman are also nominated in this category along with Melba Pitt, Tim Prior, Laura Reineke, Jill Robinson Ranger, Doug Richards, Val Stoner and Barry Wagner and the team at Machins butchers.

Charlie, 12, from Emmer Green, first showed signs of being ill in March 2015. Doctors discovered a tumour about the size of a snooker ball in his brain. Another tumour was found on his spine. He underwent a 10-hour operation in April that year in which the brain tumour was partially removed.

He then had 31 sessions of radiotherapy followed by chemotherapy before he was given the all-clear in March 2016.

But in March last year two tumours on his spine were discovered and since last summer he has been back and forth to Ankara, Turkey with his mother Toni to have further radiotherapy and chemotherapy treatment.

Callum, of Gainsborough Road, Henley is a keen scooter rider and uses Henley skatepark. He has a shed at home which is full of tools and scooter and skateboard parts and young people visit his home and he fixes their scooters and skateboards free of charge.

He also encourages the small group of youngsters who sometimes abuse the facilities to behave in a more responsible manner.

Miss Ash is a volunteer at the Chiltern Centre for disabled children, off Greys Road, and helps with its Buddies Group, a social group for teenagers with physical and/or learning difficulties.

Miss Ash, who has Down Syndrome, helps put on activities for the young people and supports the fundraising team at events throughout the year.

Mr Fearn is the detachment commander of Henley’s army cadets, while Mr Green is the chairman of the Henley and Peppard branch of the Royal British Legion and has been a member of the organisation for more than 50 years.

Henley’s toad patrol co-ordinator Angelina Jones has also been nominated, along with Mayor Glen Lambert for his role in reviving Bluebells, a new day care service for elderly people and those with dementia, while Mr Malik, of Elizabeth Road, has been recognised for taking part in charity events for the last 20 years.

Mr Page is nominated for his long service to the Henley and Peppard branch of the Royal British Legion, where he is patron and a past president, and for his work with the Henley Borama Friendship Association, which he founded.

Mr Povey, 74, of Schoolfields, Shiplake, is chairman of the 1st Shiplake scout group and helps organise the village’s annual picnic and party. He also helps raise money during Henley’s Santa’s sleigh run and last year dressed as Father Christmas.

He said: “I’m just gobsmacked to be honest. These days it’s a job to get anybody to volunteer for anything.

“I go up the roads with my shovel now and again and clear the gullies out so it doesn’t flood outside the school, the party and picnic I was asked to do it, and the scouts, the chairman’s job was available and there was nobody else to take it on. I just get on with it.”

Mrs Stephenson, from Hambleden, has given 24 years’ service to St John’s Ambulance, while Mrs Yeo has served the organisation for 43 years and also volunteers at clubs and charities.

Mrs Molyneux is nominated for her years of fund-raising for various charities including the Reverse Rett Syndrome charity, Sue Ryder, and Henley Regatta for the Disabled.

She also helps organise the Henley Living Advent Calendar and hosts an evening at her business - Delegate Office and Conference Services in Hart Street. She also runs the Henley royal regatta and Christmas window display competitions.

Mrs Bailey runs a community lunch at Christmas for isolated and elderly people, while Mr Cole is the pastor of Henley Baptist Church and has been the chairman of youth and community project Nomad’s trustees for more than 12 years and volunteers for the charity.

Henley town councillors Donna Crook and David Eggleton, are also nominated for their service to the town. The latter is chairman of Henley in Bloom, co-founded the Gainsborough Residents’ Association and visits the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford every Christmas for the annual toy run.

Fellow town councillor Sarah Miller is nominated for running the Henley Design Day, re-launching the May Fayre and the Santa Fun Run. She also helps organise the town’s Christmas festival.

Visitor information centre manager Louise Hastings is also recognised. She looks after two elderly people and fostered a child.

Paula Isaac, who also founded the Gainsborough Residents’ Association, is nominated for helping people on the estate, organising events and helping with the toy run.

Mrs Nott is one of the founders of The Creative Duck, a networking organisation, Mr Pearman organises trips and maintains the Fish Volunteer Centre bus in Sonning Common, while Mrs Pitt, 94, has helped young people in Henley for the last 45 years, organising a toy library in the Seventies at the baptist church for children with learning disabilities.

She also raised money for a sensory room there and re-launched the South Oxon Mencap Society and is now its president. She also helped with the Henley Talking Newspaper and ran a choir raising thousands for charity and performing in care homes.

Mr Prior is the youth and family team manager at Nomad, Mrs Reineke is the founder of Henley Music School, and Jill Robinson Ranger, of Gravel Hill, has been nominated for her care and companionship to Hannah Wilson, who lives in Hart Street, and who has had two brain surgeries and now has epilepsy.

Mr Richards, of Makins Road, Henley, is recognised for his voluntary work as the chef at the Christ Church Centre in Reading Road, Mrs Stonor for initiating various alternative and wellness programmes and founding environmental group Eco Henley and Mr Wagner and his team for their hard work and customer service.

The awards are being organised by town manager Helen Barnett with a committee of business people, town councillors and community workers, supported by the Henley Standard.

Mrs Barnett said: “These awards celebrate the unsung heroes who put so much into the community whose work often goes unnoticed and it’s really nice to recognise what is done behind the scenes in families and charities and by businesses that make Henley the great place it is to live, work and visit.

“The inaugural Henley Heroes was a fabulous evening that was appreciated by all the people that attended.”

The awards ceremony will be in support of Nomad, which is based at the d:two centre in Market Place, Henley.

The other sponsors include The Head Partnership, Ward Consultancy, Brakspear, Plush Drinks, The Henley Business Partnership, Danesfield House, Regus, Red Lion Hotel, Phyllis Court Club, The Fragrance Foundation, Henley Town Council and Savile Row Travel.