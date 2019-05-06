Volunteer gardeners spruce up green spots

A VOLUNTEER gardening group in Henley have been tidying some of town’s green spaces.

The Gardening Buddies, who reports to Henley in Bloom, began by tackling the town’s herb garden.

The group finished the work on Saturday and replaced some of the herbs in the bed near the fire station in West Street.

It was originally planted up in 2016 with more than 20 types of herb including chives, marjoram, hyssop and chamomile. Some of these were salvaged from the old herb garden that was on the site.

Members have also tidied up the roundabout at the entrance to Tesco on Reading Road this week, which is sponsored by the Henley Standard.

The buddies will also be planting the two Henley in Bloom celebration flower beds in Mill Meadows on May 15 and 16, starting at 10am.

This year they are set to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Forestry Commission after senior park and horticulture warden Kyle Dowling came up with a design.

Earlier this year it was suggested that gay pride, the moon landings and Dusty Springfield, who is buried in the town, could be possible themes for the beds.

Meanwhile, David Eggleton, who chairs Henley in Bloom, voluntarily cleared weeds from the planters outside the town hall in Market Place on Tuesday.