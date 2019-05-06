Free socks

BRAKSPEAR is giving away free pairs of socks to its customers.

To claim the gift, they must complete a collectors’ card by buying eight pints of any Brakspear ale and then post or email a photograph of it to socks@brakspear

.co.uk

Participating pubs include The Anchor, Angel on the Bridge, Row Barge and Saracens Head, all in Henley, the Flower Pot, Aston, Rainbow, Lower Assendon, Rising Sun, Witheridge Hill, Bull & Butcher, Turville and Unicorn, Kingwood.